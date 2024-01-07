Atlanta Police Department Mourns the Loss of Officer Kenya Galloway

In a tragic incident, Officer Kenya Galloway, a dedicated member of the Atlanta Police Department’s Executive Protection Unit, was found unresponsive in his car near the Atlanta Public Safety Annex Building. The 44-year-old officer was on his way to work when the incident occurred. Rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, his untimely departure leaves a void in the heart of Atlanta’s law enforcement community.

A Life of Service

Officer Galloway had been part of the Atlanta Police Department since March 2015, serving in the Executive Protection Unit. His sudden demise has shocked his fellow officers and the broader community. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, along with representatives from the Georgia State Police Department and other agencies, were present at the hospital, their solidarity reflecting the respect and admiration Officer Galloway commanded during his tenure.

A Son’s Tribute

Benjamin Galloway, Officer Galloway’s son and a freshman offensive lineman for the Georgia Tech football team, has pledged to honor his father’s memory. The young athlete, who signed with the Yellow Jackets in December 2022 after a successful stint at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, expressed his resolve to make his father proud. His commitment to carry forward his father’s legacy adds a deeply emotional layer to this story.

The Community Mourns

The loss of Officer Galloway resonates beyond the police department, touching the lives of those he served and protected in Atlanta. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers often face, even when off the crime-ridden streets and in the seemingly safe confines of a vehicle. As Atlanta mourns the loss of one of its brave officers, the community also rallies to support each other, reflecting the spirit of unity in the face of adversity.