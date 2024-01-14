en English
Obituary

Atlanta NCNW President and PR Maven Diane Larche Passes Away at 65

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Atlanta NCNW President and PR Maven Diane Larche Passes Away at 65

In the early hours of today, the city of Atlanta and the world of public relations mourn the loss of a cherished figure, Diane Larche. The renowned public relations expert, who served as the Atlanta president of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW), succumbed at the age of 65 after a long and vibrant career.

A Force in Public Relations

Larche’s career spanned several decades, during which she carved a niche for herself in public relations, advertising, and marketing. She became a recognized media mastermind in Atlanta’s entertainment and business sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of communications.

An Active Community Leader

Her contributions extended beyond her professional realm. She was actively involved with various prestigious organizations, such as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s Atlanta Alumnae Chapter. Adding to her accolades, Larche held leadership roles including the presidency of the Greater Atlanta Section of the NCNW, a testament to her commitment to societal uplift.

Legacy in Business and Leadership

Larche was also the president and CEO of Larche Communications LLC, her own public relations, marketing, and advertising firm. Her firm represented high-profile clients like HBO, Ford, and Burger King, a testament to her influence and expertise in the field. Her death is deeply felt by her family, her associates in numerous organizations, and the academic communities of the University of Pittsburgh and Howard University, where she studied.

The NCNW national headquarters extended prayers to Larche’s family, friends, and all who are mourning her loss. The loss is not only a personal one but also a loss to the community she served and the field she revolutionized. Her life and work will be remembered as a beacon of excellence and community service.

