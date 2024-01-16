Atlanta Mass Honors Dr. King's Legacy as a Man of Faith

In Atlanta, a city steeped in history and symbolism, a special Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus was held to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., not only as a civil rights leader but also as a man of deep faith and prayer. The Mass, presided over by Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, brought into focus a less discussed facet of Dr. King's persona - his spiritual grounding and commitment to the principles of love and non-violence.

Father Boxie's Homily

Father Robert Boxie of the Archdiocese of Washington, who serves as a priest chaplain at Howard University, was the homilist. Father Boxie expressed humility in addressing Dr. King's legacy in his hometown. He shared his personal tradition of revisiting Dr. King's 'Letter from Birmingham Jail' every MLK Day, lauding it as a remarkable piece of American literature that continues to inspire.

Lessons in Love and Grace

Father Boxie underscored Dr. King's grace and non-retaliatory tone in the letter, despite the just cause for anger and resentment. Drawing parallels with the current state of societal polarization, he pointed to the lesson of love and grace in addressing societal issues, exemplifying Dr. King's non-violent approach and his Christ-like mission.

Enduring Opposition without Losing Heart

The theme of the Mass and the subsequent youth celebration revolved around enduring opposition without losing heart, inspired by Hebrews 12:3. Father Boxie emphasized the importance of keeping faith in Jesus Christ during trials, echoing the resilience and faith of Dr. King during his struggle for civil rights.

The Mass also saw the presentation of the Msgr. Edward Branch Young Adult Award to Sade Sewell for her volunteer work. Archbishop Hartmayer concluded the event with a call for unity and recognition of Christ in each other, echoing Dr. King's message of love and brotherhood.