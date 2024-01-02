en English
Business

Atlanta Fed Downgrades US Q4 2023 GDP Growth Forecast

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has revised its GDPNow model estimate for the United States’ real GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, reducing the forecast from 2.3% to 2.0%. This downward adjustment comes after the latest data releases from the U.S. Census Bureau, which have led to a revision in the expectations for key economic components.

Details of the Downward Adjustment

Specifically, the projection for real gross private domestic investment growth has been revised from an initial growth estimate of 0.8% to a decline of -0.4%. Additionally, the expected contribution of the change in real net exports to the overall fourth-quarter real GDP growth has been adjusted downwards from -0.11 percentage points to -0.22 percentage points.

Implications of the Revision

These revisions indicate a more subdued economic outlook than previously estimated by the Atlanta Fed for the end of the year. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tool’s estimate of real GDP growth for the current quarter of 2023-Q4 dipped to +2.3% from a projected +2.6% annualized growth rate on 15 December 2023, and held throughout the Christmas-through-New Year’s holidays.

What’s Next?

The Atlanta Fed’s projections for GDP growth in the final quarter of 2023 will continue until they are replaced by the BEA’s initial estimate of that growth at the end of January 2024.

Business Economy United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

