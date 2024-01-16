Atlanta Prepares for Severe Winter Weather with Announced School Delays

Atlanta, Georgia has been put under a FIRST ALERT for winter weather as residents brace for potentially life-threatening wind chills expected to hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The forecast paints a chilling picture, with wind chill temperatures predicted to plummet to a bone-numbing range of 0 to 5 degrees. This imminent freeze has stirred several school districts in the area into action, prompting them to delay the start of school on Wednesday.

School Districts Issue Delays

Whitfield County Schools, Clarke County Schools, Clayton County Schools, and Gordon County Schools have all announced a two-hour delay for school start times on Wednesday. The decision was taken in the interest of student safety, as the bitter cold can pose significant risks. In Clarke County, elementary schools will initiate their day at 9:40 a.m., while middle and high schools will commence at 10:30 a.m., providing some respite from the early morning chill.

Staying Alert with Atlanta News First

Residents in the affected areas are strongly encouraged to download the Atlanta News First app. This digital tool will deliver timely alerts for school delays or closings and weather warnings straight to the user's mobile device. Staying informed and prepared in this way can help mitigate risks associated with severe weather conditions.

Keeping a Close Eye on the Situation

This rapidly evolving weather situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available. An arctic front sweeping through Georgia is responsible for the impending cold snap and the possibility of ice and snow flurries, adding to the urgency of the situation. With this anticipated sharp drop in temperatures, it's critical for everyone in the affected areas to stay informed and take necessary precautions to weather this winter storm.