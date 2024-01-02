Atkinson Bids Farewell to Beloved Citizen, Edna ‘Frannie’ Gardner

The Atkinson community is mourning the loss of one of its most loved citizens, Edna ‘Frannie’ Gardner. The 76-year-old passed away on December 27, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and kindness. Frannie’s funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The final resting place will be the parish cemetery, where she will be laid to rest amidst prayers and tearful goodbyes.

Visitation and Rosary

The Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson will open its doors for visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday. A rosary, a sacred Catholic tradition, will be held at 7 p.m. This will provide an opportunity for friends, family, and well-wishers to pay their respects and reminisce about the life Frannie led.

