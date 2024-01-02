en English
Obituary

Atkinson Bids Farewell to Beloved Citizen, Edna ‘Frannie’ Gardner

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Atkinson Bids Farewell to Beloved Citizen, Edna ‘Frannie’ Gardner

The Atkinson community is mourning the loss of one of its most loved citizens, Edna ‘Frannie’ Gardner. The 76-year-old passed away on December 27, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and kindness. Frannie’s funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The final resting place will be the parish cemetery, where she will be laid to rest amidst prayers and tearful goodbyes.

Visitation and Rosary

The Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson will open its doors for visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday. A rosary, a sacred Catholic tradition, will be held at 7 p.m. This will provide an opportunity for friends, family, and well-wishers to pay their respects and reminisce about the life Frannie led.

Death Notices and Obituaries

The Daily News, as part of its commitment to the Norfolk community and surrounding areas, routinely publishes death notices and obituaries. Death notices, which contain key details about the deceased’s passing, funeral arrangements, and visitation schedules, are provided free of charge. Obituaries, however, incur a fee if families choose to publish them. This allows families to select the content and decide whether to include a photograph of the deceased. The newspaper retains editorial rights over all published content.

Submission Process

Norfolk and area funeral homes can assist with obituary submissions to the Daily News, ensuring a smooth and respectful process. Individuals can also submit obituary information via email or fax. For more information on death notices and obituaries, the Daily News encourages people to reach out to their newsroom.

In related news, the funeral service for Marciano Fredrico Gardner, 57, is scheduled for January 5, 2024, at the 12th St. Primitive Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky. A visitation session will precede the funeral service at the church, followed by burial at the KY Veterans Cemetery.

Obituary United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

