At 90, Eleanor Traylor Continues to Shape Literature and Inspire Generations

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:57 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:55 am EST
At 90, Eleanor Traylor Continues to Shape Literature and Inspire Generations

At 90-year-old, Eleanor Traylor, former head of Howard University’s English and humanities departments, is not showing any signs of slowing down. Unyielding in her determination, she continues to drive her cobalt blue Mercedes and maintains an event-filled schedule. Her recent activities include speaking at Howard University, hosting a reception with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, modeling a gown inspired by Lady Gaga’s inauguration attire, and participating as a panelist in a documentary event on Maya Angelou’s life.

Championing the Cause of Literature

Traylor’s vibrant personality and love for literature have marked her as a prominent literary critic. She passionately advocates against book censorship, viewing it as a betrayal of the nation’s founding principles and a threat to democracy. Her home, filled with a vast collection of books that includes works by friends and literary greats, stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to literature.

(Read Also: Mushroom Poisonings on the Rise in the US Amid Growing Popularity of Foraging)

A Living Legacy

Beyond her role as a critic and educator, Traylor’s influence extends to individuals who have come into her orbit. Notable figures such as Ta-Nehisi Coates and Debbie Allen regard her as a mentor and source of inspiration. Traylor’s dynamic personality, marked by her colorful attire and bold accessories, has had a lasting impact on those around her. Debbie Allen, for instance, was so inspired by Traylor that she created a character based on her in the TV series ‘A Different World’.

(Read Also: New Orleans Takes Lead as Priciest City for New Year’s Eve)

An Iconic Figure in Washington

Despite her age, Traylor remains a formidable and influential figure in Washington, D.C. She has been a neighbor to civil rights icons like Martin Luther King Jr. and continues to speak out on key societal issues. Among her most fervently defended causes is the opposition to book bans, an issue she regards as one of the most significant challenges facing the United States today.

Education United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

