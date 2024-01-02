en English
Human Rights

Asylum Seekers Allege Racist Abuse and Improper Use of Restraints in U.S. Detention

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Asylum Seekers Allege Racist Abuse and Improper Use of Restraints in U.S. Detention

Asylum seekers from Cameroon and Uganda have filed lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) alleging racially-motivated abuse and mistreatment in U.S. detention facilities. The plaintiffs, who sought asylum during the Trump administration, assert that their experiences were part of broader racist targeting and mistreatment of Black African migrants in ICE custody.

Recounting A Perilous Journey

One Cameroonian, identified as C.M., detailed his arduous journey from persecution in Cameroon, to seeking asylum in the U.S., subsequent detention, deportation back to his home country, and final escape to Ghana. Despite the later grant of temporary protected status to Cameroonians by the Biden administration, C.M. and others who sought asylum earlier faced harsher conditions.

The WRAP: A Tool or Torment?

Central to these lawsuits is the use of a full-body restraint known as the WRAP. Plaintiffs claim this device was used improperly, resulting in severe physical and psychological harm. Critics have likened the WRAP to a torture device, with its series of straps binding the detainee’s ankles, legs, torso, and a shoulder harness. The restraints prevent the inmate from leaning backward while their hands are locked onto the strap system.

Racial Disparities in Detention

Plaintiffs argue that the use of this device was a part of a wider pattern of racist abuse targeting Black African migrants. The allegations include higher rates of detention, solitary confinement, and denial of asylum claims for these immigrants. In corroborating these claims, Human Rights Watch has reported similar mistreatment of deported Cameroonians.

Seeking Justice

As a result of the alleged mistreatment, the asylum seekers are seeking damages and the renewal of their asylum claims. Meanwhile, the top supplier for the WRAP restraint system maintains that the device is designed as a de-escalation tool, not for agitation.

Human Rights United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

