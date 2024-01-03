en English
ASUWT Panel Discussion Outlines Initiatives for Student Safety and Food Security

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
On November 29, 2023, the Associated Students of the University of Washington Tacoma (ASUWT) convened for a panel discussion with an agenda of addressing campus initiatives aimed at combating food insecurity and enhancing student safety. The key changes announced during the discussion were aimed at improving student well-being and offering an environment conducive to academic success.

Relocation of Campus Pantry

A significant announcement during the event was the planned relocation of the campus pantry to a larger space in the upcoming winter quarter. This shift is poised to address the existing size and stock limitations, thereby providing better support for students grappling with food scarcity. The new location, being more accessible and better-stocked, is expected to be an improved resource for students.

Enhancing Student Safety

In addition to the pantry relocation, ASUWT is contemplating the introduction of an on-campus shuttle service. This move aims to increase safety and accessibility, especially during nighttime. The shuttle service, as committee member Evan Campbell highlighted, plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of security among students. To further enhance community and security for those who park far from campus, the formation of walking groups is also under consideration.

Active Student Participation

The ASUWT emphasizes the importance of active student participation in the decision-making process. The organization has open positions on panels like the Student Safety Group and Budget Advisory Committee, encouraging students to voice their perspectives and contribute to shaping the university’s future. Considering that tuition constitutes 62% of the university budget, students’ inputs on university spending are crucial. The ASUWT also touched upon the potential reduction of credit requirements per quarter to aid student well-being and academic success. ASUWT President Holly Wetzel stressed the importance of student feedback and involvement in shaping a supportive campus environment.

Students are invited to join various committees and engage with the initiatives to help mold a university that caters to their needs and facilitates their growth.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

