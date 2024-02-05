ASU Portuguese Program: A Catalyst for Scholarships and Professional Success

The Arizona State University (ASU) Portuguese program, under the School of International Letters and Cultures, has been a pivotal stepping stone in the successful academic and professional journeys of its alumni. Notably, Max Courval, an ASU graduate, attributes his professional strides to the significant opportunities unlocked by this program.

Unearthing Opportunities

Courval's proficiency in Portuguese, meticulously nurtured in the ASU program and further refined during his study stints in Lisbon, Portugal, and São Paulo, Brazil, positioned him as a strong contender for several scholarships. His distinctions include the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship and the Foreign Language and Area Studies Fellowship (FLAS). These scholarships underpinned his international education and research on colonial Brazilian history.

Turning Academics into Careers

Currently, Courval is pursuing a master's degree in Latin American studies at the University of Utah. His aspiration is to fortify U.S.-Lusophone relations by spearheading international education initiatives.

Alumni Success Stories

Similarly, Justin Kopek, another ASU graduate, benefited from the Portuguese program's support during his applications for the Boren Scholarship and the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant grant. With these accomplishments, he will continue his studies in Rio de Janeiro and teach English in Minas Gerais.

Madeleine Ryan, a Boren Scholarship recipient, serves as a foreign service officer at the U.S. embassy in Brazil. Meanwhile, PhD student Miriam Antonieta Carpenter-Cosand secured the Middlebury Portuguese Teachers Fellowship. All four alumni echoed their gratitude towards the ASU Portuguese program and its faculty, especially Assistant Professor Ligia Bezerra and David William Foster, for their relentless mentorship and assistance.