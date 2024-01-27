ASU Basketball Stumbles Against Oregon State: NCAA Tournament Bid in Jeopardy

The Arizona State University's (ASU) basketball team confronted an unexpected stumbling block in the form of Oregon State, with the game concluding at a disheartening 84-71. The defeat is a mirror reflection of the previous loss to Oregon, where ASU found themselves trailing behind by double digits for a significant portion of the game.

ASU's Defensive Dilemma

ASU's defense, usually a strong suit under the vigilant watch of coach Bobby Hurley, showed signs of crumbling as they let Oregon State shoot over 50 percent. Despite junior point guard Frankie Collins' laudable six-steal performance, the team seemed unable to put a brake on the Oregon State's offensive onslaught. Although ASU's press defense displayed moments of promise, it was inconsistently employed, making it less effective.

Offensive Struggles

On the offensive front, ASU was grappling with a low shooting percentage, both from the floor and from the three-point range. Junior guard Adam Miller, who had been a consistent contributor, witnessed a slump during the Oregon road trip. Nonetheless, senior guard Jose Perez and junior Frankie Collins continued to deliver solid performances. A ray of hope amid the team's overall struggle was sophomore center Shawn Phillips, who managed to score 13 points, signaling potential.

ASU's NCAA Tournament Bid At Stake

The recent defeat has brought to light the challenges ASU faces in maintaining their initial conference success. The team's 4-0 start to the Pac-12 play had raised hopes, but the recent losses have caused a recalibration of expectations. With the NCAA Tournament around the corner, an at-large bid seems to be drifting further away from ASU's reach, casting a cloud over the team's future prospects.