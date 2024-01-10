en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AstroNova’s CEO to Take Center Stage at Upcoming Investor Conferences

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
AstroNova’s CEO to Take Center Stage at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AstroNova, Inc., a forerunner in data visualization technologies, has announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory A. Woods, is slated to present at the forthcoming investor conferences in January. Besides the presentations, the management will also engage in one-on-one meetings at these events. A live webcast of these presentations will be made available to the public, with archived replays accessible on the AstroNova investor relations website.

Powerhouse of Data Visualization Technologies

Established in 1969, AstroNova has carved a niche for itself in the realm of data handling and representation. The company operates predominantly in two segments: Product Identification and Test and Measurement. The former provides an exhaustive range of digital marking and identification solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial printers, and brand owners. This includes hardware, software, and requisite supplies.

Test and Measurement: Beyond the Horizon

The Test and Measurement segment is geared towards providing airborne printing solutions, avionics, data acquisition, flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and aerospace-grade supplies. The products in this category find their applications in a variety of industries for an array of purposes like research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry, production monitoring, power, and maintenance.

AstroNova: A Recognized Player in the Investment Community

AstroNova’s impact stretches beyond its service offerings. The company is part of the esteemed Russell Microcap Index and the LD Micro Index, which is a testament to its recognition within the investment community. As a pioneer in its field, AstroNova continues to provide cutting-edge technologies for data handling and presentation, reinforcing its position as a global leader.

0
Business United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
Tulip Announces Leadership Change: Ian Rawlins Steps In As New CEO
In a significant leadership transition, Tulip, a leading provider of retail software solutions, has welcomed Ian Rawlins as its new CEO. The founder of Tulip, Ali Asaria, has transitioned from his operational role to take on the mantle of the non-executive Board Chair. This move marks a new chapter in Tulip’s journey as it strives
Tulip Announces Leadership Change: Ian Rawlins Steps In As New CEO
TARC Ltd: A Rising Star in Delhi's Real Estate Landscape
2 mins ago
TARC Ltd: A Rising Star in Delhi's Real Estate Landscape
TimkenSteel Embraces New Era with Rebranding to Metallus Inc.
2 mins ago
TimkenSteel Embraces New Era with Rebranding to Metallus Inc.
MPL Shares Plummet Amid Low Trade Volumes and Debt Restructuring Challenges
1 min ago
MPL Shares Plummet Amid Low Trade Volumes and Debt Restructuring Challenges
Word In Black Incorporates as Public Benefit Company: A Milestone in Addressing Racial Inequities
2 mins ago
Word In Black Incorporates as Public Benefit Company: A Milestone in Addressing Racial Inequities
J.G. Petrucci and Cabot Properties Fuel Philadelphia's Industrial Market Growth with New Facility
2 mins ago
J.G. Petrucci and Cabot Properties Fuel Philadelphia's Industrial Market Growth with New Facility
Latest Headlines
World News
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
11 seconds
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
1 min
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
2 mins
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
2 mins
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
2 mins
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
4 mins
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
5 mins
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and High Point Panthers: Tension Mounts for Big South Showdown
5 mins
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and High Point Panthers: Tension Mounts for Big South Showdown
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app