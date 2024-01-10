AstroNova’s CEO to Take Center Stage at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AstroNova, Inc., a forerunner in data visualization technologies, has announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory A. Woods, is slated to present at the forthcoming investor conferences in January. Besides the presentations, the management will also engage in one-on-one meetings at these events. A live webcast of these presentations will be made available to the public, with archived replays accessible on the AstroNova investor relations website.

Powerhouse of Data Visualization Technologies

Established in 1969, AstroNova has carved a niche for itself in the realm of data handling and representation. The company operates predominantly in two segments: Product Identification and Test and Measurement. The former provides an exhaustive range of digital marking and identification solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial printers, and brand owners. This includes hardware, software, and requisite supplies.

Test and Measurement: Beyond the Horizon

The Test and Measurement segment is geared towards providing airborne printing solutions, avionics, data acquisition, flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and aerospace-grade supplies. The products in this category find their applications in a variety of industries for an array of purposes like research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry, production monitoring, power, and maintenance.

AstroNova: A Recognized Player in the Investment Community

AstroNova’s impact stretches beyond its service offerings. The company is part of the esteemed Russell Microcap Index and the LD Micro Index, which is a testament to its recognition within the investment community. As a pioneer in its field, AstroNova continues to provide cutting-edge technologies for data handling and presentation, reinforcing its position as a global leader.