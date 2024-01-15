en English
Astronauts Capture Earth’s ‘Bloody’ Waters: A Window into the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Astronauts Capture Earth’s ‘Bloody’ Waters: A Window into the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

Aboard the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts have captured stunning photographs of a unique phenomenon on our home planet—water bodies bearing an uncanny resemblance to blood. These images, characterized by their striking red hues, unveil the presence of red-pigmented algae, bacteria, and sediments in Earth’s water bodies. The phenomenon is particularly notable in the hypersaline Laguna Colorada in Bolivia and the iron-rich Betsiboka River Delta in Madagascar.

Unveiling Earth’s Biosignatures

These red-hued water bodies, while unusual in appearance, play a vital role in maintaining biodiversity. They serve as an essential food source for a host of bird species and other wildlife. For instance, despite its extreme environmental conditions, the Laguna Colorada supports vulnerable species like the Andean flamingo. Similarly, the Betsiboka River Delta, with its reddish-brown waters, is a habitat for the green turtle and the dugong.

A Glimpse into the Search for Life

Such images offer more than just a fascinating glimpse into Earth’s diverse ecosystems. They are crucial to our quest to identify biosignatures—the signs of life—on other planets. By studying these features on Earth, scientists can gain valuable insights into potential habitats and indicators of life on other worlds. The identification of biosignatures is often the first step in the discovery and study of new worlds, starting with telescopic observations and leading up to human missions.

Contributions to Space Exploration and Earth Science

The images captured by the members of the Expedition 69 and Expedition 70 crews are not just breathtaking vistas. They serve as valuable scientific data that contributes to both space exploration and Earth science. These images, enhanced for clarity, are curated by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at the Johnson Space Center. They are made freely available online, helping to advance our understanding of our planet and its role as an analog for exploring new worlds.

space United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

