Science & Technology

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon Lander Faces Propellant Loss, Jeopardizing Mission

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Astrobotic's Peregrine Moon Lander Faces Propellant Loss, Jeopardizing Mission

Astrobotic’s groundbreaking Peregrine Mission 1, which marks the first commercial lander sent to the Moon and the first US lunar lander dispatched in over half a century, faces a daunting challenge due to a significant propellant loss. The anomaly was flagged a few hours after the lander’s launch on January 8, 2024, and despite efforts to stabilize the situation, the mission’s success hangs in the balance.

Propellant Loss Threatens Mission Success

Following separation from the rocket, the Peregrine Moon Lander suffered a critical loss of propellant in its propulsion system. The Attitude Control System (ACS) thrusters are now being used beyond their intended service life to prevent the spacecraft from tumbling and maintain stability. The mission, however, is at risk if the lander can’t maintain a stable Sun-pointing orientation for approximately 40 hours. The team at Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based aerospace and robotics technology company, is now prioritizing science objectives due to the seriousness of the propulsion system failure.

Exploring Alternative Mission Profiles

In light of these challenges, Astrobotic is exploring alternative mission profiles while operating the spacecraft to maximize payload and spacecraft operations with the available power. Astrobotic’s efforts to get the lander as close to lunar distance as possible before it loses power denote the gravity of the situation and the uncertainty clouding the mission’s success. This development comes as a major setback for Astrobotic, NASA, and other countries and institutions with payloads aboard the lander, raising concerns about the future of lunar exploration.

First Image Captured Amidst Challenges

Despite the hurdles, Peregrine managed to capture its first image of space, providing visual evidence of the damage to its multi-layer insulation and corroborating the propulsion system anomaly. The mission’s inaugural launch was part of the ULA’s next-generation Vulcan rocket’s first certification flight, which also carried other payloads such as the Celestis Memorial Spaceflights deep space Voyager mission. In the face of adversity, the Peregrine lander’s voyage underscores both the promise and the challenges inherent in lunar exploration.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

