Science & Technology

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon Lander Abandons Mission After Fuel Leak, Sends Earth Selfie from Space

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Astrobotic's Peregrine Moon Lander Abandons Mission After Fuel Leak, Sends Earth Selfie from Space

In a significant setback for lunar exploration, the Peregrine Moon lander, developed by American firm Astrobotic, experienced a fuel leak shortly after its launch on Monday, January 8th. This unexpected issue, caused by a potential stuck valve, resulted in a ruptured oxidizer tank, leading to the abandonment of the mission.

A Glimmer of Light Amidst the Dark

Despite the critical loss of propellant, which rendered a successful lunar landing impossible, the Peregrine managed to capture and transmit a photo back to Earth on January 9th. The image, initially puzzling scientists due to an unidentified sliver, was later confirmed to be Earth as seen from space. Astrobotic verified the Earth’s appearance in the photo using a spacecraft simulator. The image also revealed visible damage to the outer insulation of the vehicle, providing a visual indication that corroborated telemetry data of a propulsion system anomaly.

Implications of the Setback

The abandoned mission, which carried 20 payloads for various customers including NASA, was the first Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) effort to get off the ground. The loss of the mission is not only a setback for Astrobotic but also for NASA, which had allocated $108 million for this mission as part of its commercial lunar program. The objective of placing the Peregrine spacecraft on the Moon has been thwarted, but the lessons learned from this venture will undoubtedly aid future lunar landing attempts.

The Peregrine’s Legacy

Even in its failure, the Peregrine lander has made a significant contribution to our understanding of space travel. The first in-space photo shared by Astrobotic showcased one of its lander legs and the Pocari capsule, which held messages from children worldwide. The mission may have been abandoned, but the Peregrine continues to function in space, its remaining fuel estimated to last around 35 hours. Astrobotic remains hopeful, planning to send another mission to the moon later this year.

Science & Technology United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

