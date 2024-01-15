en English
Science & Technology

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander Set for Uncontrolled Return to Earth

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
In a significant blow to NASA’s lunar exploration initiatives, the Peregrine lunar lander, launched by Astrobotic on January 8, is scheduled for an uncontrolled return to Earth. A critical fuel leak, which occurred post-separation from the booster stage of the United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket, has caused this unfortunate turn of events. The leak has impeded the lander’s objective of a soft lunar landing, diverting it instead towards an impending collision with Earth.

The Inescapable Return

Despite the relentless efforts of Astrobotic’s engineers to manage the crisis, the latest trajectory analysis paints a grim picture. It suggests that Peregrine will disintegrate in Earth’s atmosphere upon reentry. The precise date and location of reentry, however, remain a subject of uncertainty.

Losing Precious Payloads

The incident has further implications as the lander carried five NASA science instruments, among other payloads. The loss of these instruments is a setback not only for Astrobotic but also for NASA and the broader scientific community.

An Unwavering Commitment to Exploration

Despite this incident, NASA maintains its commitment to involving commercial partners in future lunar missions. Astrobotic is in close coordination with NASA and other stakeholders to ensure a responsible conclusion to the Peregrine mission. As the space industry reflects on this incident, the aim is to extract lessons that can help improve future space exploration efforts.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

