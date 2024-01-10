en English
Science & Technology

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander Mission Compromised by Propellant Leak

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander Mission Compromised by Propellant Leak

In a significant setback to the private lunar exploration efforts, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander has experienced a propellant leak, compromising its mission of becoming the first private spacecraft to land softly on the lunar surface. The failure, which occurred on January 8 shortly after the lander separated from United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, is traced back to a valve failure between the helium pressurant and the oxidizer. The malfunction resulted in a high-pressure helium surge, which overpressurized and ruptured the oxidizer tank.

Astrobotic’s Transparency Amid Setback

Despite the anomaly, Astrobotic has been forthcoming about the situation, confirming that Peregrine is now in a stable operating mode but with only about 40 hours of propellant left. This drastically reduces its chances of achieving a soft landing on the moon as initially planned. The Vulcan Centaur rocket, however, successfully completed its task by placing Peregrine on the planned translunar trajectory. This incident underscores the inherent risks and challenges associated with space missions.

Implications for CLPS Program

The Peregrine lander was ferrying 20 payloads, including five scientific instruments from NASA under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. The compromise of the lander means that none of these payloads will reach their intended destination on the moon. This event could raise questions about the reliability of private sector’s role in lunar exploration. Despite this setback, the next moon mission under the CLPS program is scheduled for next month, with Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander set to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Future Prospects for Private Lunar Exploration

The incident, while a setback, provides valuable lessons for future missions. Engineers are now working to extend the lander’s operational life and to determine its new mission, and the gathered data will be crucial for preparing future lunar missions. Astrobotic is already planning its next lunar lander, Griffin, incorporating lessons learned from the current mission. While the incident marks a pause, it in no way signifies an end to the ambitious journey of private lunar exploration.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

