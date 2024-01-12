en English
Science & Technology

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander Defies Odds, Civil Rights Figure Passes Away, and More

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:22 pm EST
Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander Defies Odds, Civil Rights Figure Passes Away, and More

Despite a tumultuous beginning for Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander after a fuel leak was detected in its propellant system, the spacecraft has been remarkably resilient. The lander, launched into orbit on a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket, has defied expectations and remained operational for over four days. Originally, the operational time estimate was 36 hours. However, as the leak gradually slows down, this estimation has been extended to 52 hours.

Peregrine’s Unexpected Achievement

The Peregrine lander has not only survived but also managed to successfully provide power to and receive critical data from its payloads. These include scientific instruments from NASA, the German Aerospace Center, and the European Space Agency. While a soft landing on the moon is no longer feasible due to the fuel leak, the extended operational time is seen as a significant achievement for both Astrobotic and the payload contributors.

Remembering Elmore Nickelberry

In other news, the world has lost a key figure in the civil rights movement, Elmore Nickelberry. Nickelberry, who passed away at age 92, was renowned for his role in the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers’ strike. This event drew Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis, where he was assassinated. The strike marked a pivotal moment in the fight for labor and civil rights.

Geological Wonders and Technological Advancements

Reports have also surfaced about fascinating geological and archaeological findings. These include the discovery of the Melanesian Border Plateau, a gargantuan superstructure beneath the Pacific Ocean. A tomb containing a child burial and terracotta statues was also unearthed, offering remarkable insights into past civilizations. The world of technology has not been left behind either. Tools are being developed to retrieve material from asteroid Bennu, and China’s private sector has successfully launched its most powerful rocket, Gravity 1, by startup Orienspace.

Scientific Discoveries and Challenges

Scientific discoveries have been numerous and groundbreaking. A powerful radio burst was detected from a rare conglomeration of seven galaxies. New information has been gleaned about the physical characteristics of great apes that roamed the earth millions of years ago. The Einstein probe, a collaboration between China and Europe, is set to use innovative technology to detect X-ray light. However, these triumphs are not without challenges. NASA’s Artemis moon program has faced obstacles, raising questions about the future of U.S. space endeavors.

Science & Technology United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

