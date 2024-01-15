en English
Science & Technology

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Mission Derailed by Propellant Leak

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Mission Derailed by Propellant Leak

In an unprecedented turn of events, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander, the central element of a mission under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, has encountered a critical anomaly. A propellant leak, post-launch, has steered the lander off its track, resulting in an almost certain burn up in Earth’s atmosphere. This outcome is due to insufficient fuel to maintain its lunar trajectory, marking a significant setback in the first U.S. lunar lander attempt in decades.

Unforeseen Complications Lead to Mission Abandonment

Launched by United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur, the Peregrine Lunar Lander now faces an imminent end, far from its original destination. The mission, which was to mark the first American lunar landing in over half a century, now hangs in a precarious balance. Astrobotic Technology, the company responsible for the lander, has confirmed that the lander’s trajectory is irrevocably pointed towards Earth. Consequently, it is set to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere without any chance of reaching the moon.

An Unexpected Path and Anticipated Reentry

The spacecraft, following the propellant leak, is now on a path towards Earth, with a predicted reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere. Despite the critical loss of propellant shortly after its January 8 launch, the spacecraft remains operational. Specific details surrounding its reentry time or location remain undisclosed by the company. Still, independent analysts estimate a reentry near Australia on January 18. NASA and Astrobotic have scheduled a media briefing on the same day to discuss the mission’s fate.

Implications for Future Lunar Missions

The Peregrine’s unexpected detour and failure to achieve a soft lunar touchdown join the ranks of similar failures by private entities. Notably, this includes an Israeli nonprofit and a Japanese company. Despite NASA investing over $100 million in Astrobotic for cargo carriage, officials maintain a ‘more shots on goal’ strategy for future lunar landing attempts. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks and challenges associated with moon landings.

Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

