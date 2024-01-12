Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lander Overcomes Propellant Leak Challenges to Deliver Payload Data

Despite a propellant leak that compromised its mission, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander has successfully sent back data from nine of its twenty payloads. Four of these payloads are NASA science experiments, part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. These experiments are evaluating radiation levels in cislunar space, and their success is a valuable step towards future CLPS lunar deliveries.

Technological Instruments and Rovers Remain Functional

In addition to NASA’s experiments, several other payloads remain operative. These include the IRIS lunar rover from Carnegie Mellon University, AEM micro-rovers from Mexico, and a radiation detector from the German aerospace center DLR. Astrobotic’s own landing sensor also remains functional. Although another payload, from Japan’s Astroscale and Pocari Sweat, is powered, it hasn’t generated any data yet. The remaining payloads are passive.

Mission Compromised Due to a Propellant Leak

The Peregrine lander’s mission of a soft lunar landing in February has been disrupted due to the propellant leak. The leak began shortly after the January 8th lift-off on the United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur and has been attributed to a valve failure in the helium pressurization system. This malfunction has led to attitude control problems and will eventually result in the spacecraft’s loss of stabilization and power as the propellant runs out.

Efforts to Prolong Operational Time

Astrobotic has been managing to stretch the remaining fuel, giving an estimated 48 hours of operational time as of their latest update. This extended time is due to a slowing leak rate, which is common as pressure decreases. However, predictions of operational time remain uncertain due to potential changes in the size of the rupture or other factors. Despite the setback, the incident provides valuable insights into the challenges of space missions and the resilience of space technology.