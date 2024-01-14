en English
Astrobotic Peregrine Lunar Lander Experiences Setback: A Bump on the Road to Commercial Lunar Exploration

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Astrobotic Peregrine Lunar Lander Experiences Setback: A Bump on the Road to Commercial Lunar Exploration

On a historic day, the Astrobotic Peregrine lunar lander, carrying America’s hopes for its first moon landing in over five decades, experienced a serious glitch shortly after launch. The anomaly, which prevented the Peregrine from aligning its solar panels toward the sun, was attributed to a fault in the spacecraft’s propulsion system. The setback has sparked a renewed conversation about the challenges and opportunities of commercial lunar exploration.

An Unexpected Setback

The Peregrine was set to touch down on the moon’s surface on February 23, marking the first American moon landing since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. However, a critical loss of propellant, caused by a valve problem, prevented the spacecraft from performing a lunar landing. This unexpected turn of events has cast a spotlight on the inherent risks involved in space exploration, and particularly the burgeoning field of commercial lunar landings.

A Learning Opportunity

Despite the failure, the incident should not be seen as a significant setback for commercial lunar landings. Ground controllers were able to reorient the panels and recharge the battery, demonstrating their adaptability and resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges. Furthermore, data was successfully received from nine of the payloads the Peregrine was carrying, proving their functionality in space. This should be seen as a learning opportunity, a stepping stone towards future successes in commercial space exploration.

Looking Ahead

Looking to the future, other lunar missions are scheduled, including the Japanese SLIM lander and Intuitive Machines’ Nova C lander. The failure of the Astrobotic Peregrine is a reminder of the inherent risks and challenges of space exploration, but it does not dampen the spirits or ambitions of those involved. Rather, it serves to underscore the importance of perseverance, innovation, and resilience in the face of adversity. Commercial entities are expected to eventually succeed in landing on the moon, heralding a new era where space exploration evolves from a government-dominated endeavor to a commercial one.

United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

