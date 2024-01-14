Astrobotic Peregrine Glitch: A Significant Setback for America’s Return to the Moon

On January 8, 2023, a significant moment in America’s lunar exploration history was written with the launch of the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, bearing Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. This mission marked the country’s ambitious return to the lunar surface after more than half a century, only to face a setback that would challenge the trajectory of commercial moon landings.

The Glitch that Grounded the Peregrine

The Peregrine’s voyage to the moon, promising at the outset, faced a hurdle when a propulsion system fault prevented the spacecraft from orienting its solar panels towards the sun. The glitch, traced back to a valve problem, resulted in a critical propellant loss, leaving the Peregrine unable to complete its lunar landing mission. A race against time ensued as the lander’s battery power neared depletion. Ground controllers, in a desperate bid, managed to reorient the solar panels, restoring power to the spacecraft.

Countdown to Failure

However, the loss of propellant had sealed the Peregrine’s fate. With only 40 hours of propellant left, the lunar landing, scheduled for February 23, had to be abandoned. This unanticipated turn of events squashed the hopes of witnessing the first American moon landing since Apollo 17’s historic touchdown in December 1972.

Commercial Lunar Missions: A New Dawn

Despite this disappointment, the horizon of commercial lunar missions still holds promise. Japan’s SLIM lander is on track for a moon landing in January 2023, and Texas-based Intuitive Machines is preparing to launch its Nova C lander in mid-February. The failure of the Astrobotic Peregrine mission, instead of being seen as an indictment of commercial moon landings, is viewed as a stepping stone towards success. The Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, encompassing both SLIM and Nova C, continues to champion the cause of commercial space exploration, with the optimistic anticipation of a successful lunar landing by a commercial company in the near future.