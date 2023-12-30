Astoria Residents Wake Up to Trees in the Middle of Sidewalks

Residents of the Astoria neighborhood in Queens, New York, awoke to an unexpected sight on December 26th – trees taking root in the middle of their sidewalks. The odd occurrence, primarily on 29th Street off Broadway, sparked a flurry of reactions within the community, with opinions oscillating between concern and admiration.

Astonishing Discovery

The unusual placement of the trees came to light when Erick Elias, a building superintendent, was sent a photo by a tenant. Elias found that not one, but four trees had been planted on his block, including the other side of the street. This wasn’t an isolated case, as Elias heard of similar instances sprouting up in other localities within Astoria and Sunnyside.

Community Response

As news of the peculiar tree placements spread, the community’s response was polarized. On one hand, there were those who viewed the trees as obstructions, expressing worry over potential safety hazards they may pose, particularly for individuals using wheelchairs and the disabled. Conversely, some residents viewed this as a positive move, seeing the trees as a natural deterrent to motor scooters and bikes on the sidewalk. Additionally, these residents relished the opportunity of living closer to nature, enjoying the benefits it brings.

City Parks Department’s Response

The city’s Parks Department shed light on the situation, explaining that the unconventional positioning of the trees away from the curb was due to the presence of underground utility lines. However, acknowledging the community’s feedback, the department agreed that the placement of these four trees did not meet the expectations of the residents. Consequently, the department’s spokesperson, Gregg McQueen, confirmed that the trees would be relocated to more suitable locations, addressing the concerns of the residents, while ensuring the continued beautification of the neighborhood.