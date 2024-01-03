ASTM International Welcomes Bill Griese as Board Chair for 2024

In a significant development for ASTM International, a globally recognized entity that develops and publishes consensus technical standards, Mr. Bill Griese has commenced his term as the Chair of the organization’s Board of Directors for 2024. Griese, who has been associated with ASTM for 15 years, is renowned for his significant contributions to standards development, product testing, and research.

ASTM International: A Global Standard Bearer

ASTM International’s board is composed of 25 leaders hailing from diverse backgrounds, including corporations, associations, universities, government bodies, and other global organizations. The organization is known for its voluntary consensus technical standards applicable to a broad range of materials, products, systems, and services. These standards not only enhance public health and safety but also fuel consumer confidence and elevate the quality of life.

Bill Griese: A Leader in Standards Development

Griese, the Deputy Executive Director of the Tile Council of North America, has been instrumental in representing North American ceramic tile and allied product manufacturers across various sectors. His journey with ASTM International began in 2007, and over the years, he has held numerous leadership positions, including chair roles in multiple committees. He is currently the chair of the ceramic tile subcommittee (C21.06) and is a member of the committees on sustainability (E60) and manufactured masonry units (C15).

Acknowledging Griese’s Contributions

Griese’s commitment to ASTM International and his contributions to standards development have been recognized with multiple awards from the organization. He is not only a LEED accredited professional but also an active participant in industry seminars, a regular contributor to articles, and an engaged member with ANSI, ISO, and other standards groups. Griese holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Ceramics and Materials Engineering from Clemson University and commenced his career at the Tile Council as a laboratory engineer.

As ASTM International forays into 2024 with Griese at the helm, the organization anticipates implementing brand review recommendations, bolstering global outreach initiatives, probing into emerging technologies, and releasing the second season of ASTM’s Standards Impact podcast in February. This approach aligns seamlessly with ASTM’s commitment to serve societal needs, providing a promising outlook for the year ahead.