ASTHO Advocates for Health Infrastructure Funding: A Push Beyond COVID-19

As health officials across the U.S. grapple with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) are poised to make a significant push for increased public health infrastructure funding. This week, they will convene to advocate for essential investments in the public health system, the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, and health systems in island jurisdictions. ASTHO's initiative is a clarion call for sustained investment to fortify the nation's health defenses against future threats.

Building a Resilient Public Health System

ASTHO's CEO has underscored the critical need for consistent funding to build a resilient public health system. With patterns of funding historically inconsistent, the organization argues that the investment required is minimal when compared to its potential impact, costing less than a cup of coffee per person annually. This initiative seeks to remedy the funding shortfalls that have plagued the U.S. public health infrastructure, emphasizing the need for a robust system capable of protecting all Americans.

Addressing Disparities and Strengthening Island Health Systems

In addition to infrastructure, ASTHO is advocating for full funding of the WIC program to prevent potential shortfalls that could disproportionately impact Black and Hispanic families by 2024. The organization is also focusing on senior leaders from U.S. territories and freely associated states to address Medicaid funding parity and health financing issues, highlighting the importance of equitable health access and funding across all U.S. jurisdictions.

The 2024 Federal Legislative Agenda

ASTHO's efforts form part of their broader 2024 Federal Legislative Agenda, which focuses on ensuring health equity and the effectiveness of public health practices across the U.S., its territories, and associated states. By advocating for these critical areas of investment, ASTHO aims to pave the way for a stronger, more resilient public health infrastructure that can withstand future challenges while ensuring equitable health outcomes for all communities.

The initiative by ASTHO marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to secure a future where public health infrastructure is no longer an afterthought but a cornerstone of national security and well-being. As discussions unfold in Congress, the outcomes of ASTHO's advocacy efforts could set a new precedent for public health funding and infrastructure development in the United States and beyond.