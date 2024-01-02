en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AST SpaceMobile Recovers with 6.4% Rise in After-Hours Stock Value

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
AST SpaceMobile Recovers with 6.4% Rise in After-Hours Stock Value

In a recovery from a 20% drop at the close of Tuesday’s trading session, Texas-based company AST SpaceMobile saw a 6.4% rise in its after-hours stock value, reaching $5.16. Over the past three months, the company, which is developing broadband in space, has seen a 30% increase in its shares. This boost in the after-market followed the company’s announcement of its plans to finalize a strategic investment by the end of January, pending final documentation and necessary approvals.

AST SpaceMobile’s Stock Recovery

At the close of Tuesday’s trading session, AST SpaceMobile’s stock had taken a 20% hit. However, the company, which is based in Midland, Texas, saw a 6.4% increase in its stock price in after-hours trading. This brought the company’s stock value up to $5.16 from its pre-market trading value of $5.96. The rise marks a recovery from the earlier drop and contributes to the 30% increase in the company’s shares over the past three months.

Future Plans and Progress

AST SpaceMobile has announced its intention to finalize a strategic investment by the end of January 2024. This plan is subject to final documentation and necessary approvals. The announcement follows an interim update on the company’s fundraising progress, indicating continued negotiations with multiple parties. In addition to this, AST SpaceMobile revealed that it has received initial ground infrastructure orders from two clients.

Eliminating Connectivity Gaps

AST SpaceMobile is on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The company is developing the first and only global cellular broadband network in space, aiming to provide broadband to billions who remain unconnected. This network will operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices. It should be noted that the ongoing testing of the company’s BW3 satellite may not be completed due to various factors, such as loss of satellite connectivity, destruction of the satellite, or other communication failures. Therefore, the company advises against placing undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

0
Business United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bernardston Resident Vicki Sumner Becomes Millionaire with Massachusetts State Lottery Win

By Shivani Chauhan

Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Solving the Nightclub Conundrum: Wichita City Proposes Definitional Shift

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Eagle County Property Tax Statements Delayed Due to Legislative Change ...
@Business · 43 seconds
Eagle County Property Tax Statements Delayed Due to Legislative Change ...
heart comment 0
Elmira City Council Revives Deputy City Manager Role, Reappoints City Manager

By Quadri Adejumo

Elmira City Council Revives Deputy City Manager Role, Reappoints City Manager
Chevron’s Write-Down Signals Impact of California’s Regulatory Environment

By Muhammad Jawad

Chevron's Write-Down Signals Impact of California's Regulatory Environment
Anderson City Renews Contract with Greg Winkler, Signals Continued Economic Development

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Anderson City Renews Contract with Greg Winkler, Signals Continued Economic Development
Potential Delay in Trans Mountain Project Stirs Market Concerns

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Potential Delay in Trans Mountain Project Stirs Market Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
11 seconds
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
39 seconds
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
42 seconds
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
43 seconds
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
44 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
46 seconds
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
50 seconds
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
50 seconds
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
54 seconds
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
11 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app