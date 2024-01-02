AST SpaceMobile Recovers with 6.4% Rise in After-Hours Stock Value

In a recovery from a 20% drop at the close of Tuesday’s trading session, Texas-based company AST SpaceMobile saw a 6.4% rise in its after-hours stock value, reaching $5.16. Over the past three months, the company, which is developing broadband in space, has seen a 30% increase in its shares. This boost in the after-market followed the company’s announcement of its plans to finalize a strategic investment by the end of January, pending final documentation and necessary approvals.

AST SpaceMobile’s Stock Recovery

Future Plans and Progress

AST SpaceMobile has announced its intention to finalize a strategic investment by the end of January 2024. This plan is subject to final documentation and necessary approvals. The announcement follows an interim update on the company’s fundraising progress, indicating continued negotiations with multiple parties. In addition to this, AST SpaceMobile revealed that it has received initial ground infrastructure orders from two clients.

Eliminating Connectivity Gaps

AST SpaceMobile is on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The company is developing the first and only global cellular broadband network in space, aiming to provide broadband to billions who remain unconnected. This network will operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices. It should be noted that the ongoing testing of the company’s BW3 satellite may not be completed due to various factors, such as loss of satellite connectivity, destruction of the satellite, or other communication failures. Therefore, the company advises against placing undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.