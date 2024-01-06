Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook Outlines Events for January 6th

On Saturday, January 6th, The Associated Press (AP) issued a critical resource for journalists in the Mid Atlantic region – the Mid Atlantic Daybook. This document, a guide of sorts, details forthcoming events and is strictly purposed for planning, not for publication or broadcast. The AP strongly advises verification of the events listed before any coverage.

Immediate Contact Information

For any burgeoning news development, journalists can reach out to the Mid-Atlantic bureau. The AP provides prompt contact information for instant communication, ensuring journalists stay ahead of the curve.

Scheduled Events for January 6th

Several new events are scheduled for January 6th. Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is hosting a holiday tree recycling event at The Delaware Center for Horticulture in Wilmington, Delaware, starting at 9:00 AM.

At 10:00 AM, Loudoun County is set to hold a swearing-in ceremony for its Board of Supervisors and School Board at the Holiday Inn Washington-Dulles International Airport hotel in Sterling, Virginia.

Prince George’s County will be hosting a town hall on 2024 legislation in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, scheduled for 11:00 AM. The Chesapeake Film Festival is set to screen the 2023 Student Awards Showcase at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton, Maryland, starting at 12:00 PM.

Weekend Events and Financial News

Over the weekend, the D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show will take place at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. In financial news, McCormick & Co will pay its Q4 2023 dividend on Monday, January 8th.