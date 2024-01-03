Associated Press Criticized for Inaccurate Historical Reference in Article on Plagiarism

Recent claims by The Associated Press (AP) that American conservatives are weaponizing plagiarism to attack colleges has sparked controversy, more so due to a historical inaccuracy on the practice of scalping. The AP’s contention is centered around the ousting of Harvard President Claudine Gay over plagiarism allegations. However, Community Notes highlighted that Gay was indeed removed for plagiarism, thereby challenging the AP’s narrative.

The Controversial Terminology

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo, who played a significant role in highlighting Gay’s academic dishonesty, used the term ‘scalped’ to describe his campaign against elite educational institutions. This led AP to suggest that he was invoking violence by referencing a practice they claimed was ‘taken up by white colonists who sought to eradicate Native Americans.’ AP later updated the article to mention that ‘some tribes’ also practiced scalping, but critics argue that this adjustment does not go far enough.

Historical Context of Scalping

Contrary to AP’s initial assertion, scalping was not originated by white colonists. Historical accounts show that the practice was already prevalent among Native Americans before settlers adopted it. The settlers later used scalp bounties during their westward expansion. Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch criticized AP for undermining the settlers’ appropriation of this indigenous practice.

Mainstream Media Revisionism

This incident is indicative of a broader issue where mainstream media attempts to rewrite history in a manner that casts white people in a negative light. Critics, including Piers Morgan and Ben Shapiro, pointed out the biased framing of the AP article. They argued that the AP’s narrative vilifies white Americans and fails to provide an objective and fair account of historical events, further fueling division and animosity.

To conclude, the AP’s handling of the Claudine Gay plagiarism scandal and the subsequent controversy over the use of the term ‘scalping’ highlights the challenges in ensuring objectivity and fairness in media reporting. It also underscores the need for accurate representation of historical events, without resorting to revisionism or negative portrayals of any racial or ethnic group.