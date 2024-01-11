en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Asset Managers’ Support for Resolutions on Environmental and Social Impact Declines, ShareAction Report Reveals

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Asset Managers’ Support for Resolutions on Environmental and Social Impact Declines, ShareAction Report Reveals

A recent report by ShareAction, a charity advocating for responsible investment, has revealed a worrying decline in backing from asset managers for shareholder resolutions intended to drive companies towards addressing their environmental and social footprints. The report, dubbed ‘Voting Matters’, revealed that a mere 3% of assessed resolutions garnered approval in 2023, a dramatic plunge from the 21% success rate recorded in 2021.

Environmental Resolutions See Major Dip in Support

In the realm of environmental resolutions, support nosedived from 32% in 2021 to an alarming 3% in 2023. Asset management firms such as JP Morgan Asset Management, State Street Global Advisers, and Baillie Gifford were frequently found voting against these resolutions. This is despite their public declarations of commitment towards achieving net zero emissions. The stark contrast between their voting behavior and public commitments has ignited concerns about potential hypocrisy and the greenwashing phenomenon.

Support for Social Resolutions Also Declines

A similar trend of diminishing support was observed in the domain of social resolutions. The backing for such resolutions saw a decrease from 15% in 2021 to a mere 4% in 2023. Leading asset managers including BlackRock, Vanguard, and Fidelity have been noted for voting against these resolutions. A significant resolution requesting TK Maxx to report on human rights risks within its supply chain was met with opposition.

European vs North American Asset Managers

The ‘Voting Matters’ report draws a distinction between the voting behavior of European and North American asset managers. European firms demonstrated a more responsible voting record, with an average support rate of 64%. In contrast, their US counterparts presented a dismal picture with a meager support rate of 25%. However, even amid the increasing trend of responsible voting by European asset managers, the ‘big four’ asset managers, namely BlackRock, Fidelity, Vanguard, and State Street, exhibited a drastic decline in their support for both environmental and social resolutions.

A resolution concerning workers’ union rights at Amazon, along with 68 other key resolutions, could have seen success had the ‘big four’ voted in favor. The revelations of the ‘Voting Matters’ report underscore a disconcerting trend of asset managers failing to back critical shareholder resolutions in 2023. This is especially true for resolutions aimed at combating climate change, despite the asset managers’ public pronouncements about their commitment to carbon emission reductions.

0
Business United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
Foslev Begins 2024 with Strategic Acquisitions in France
The French crane rental and engineering group, Foslev, has embarked on a strategic expansion this year with a series of acquisitions in France. The most recent addition to the Foslev family is Betka, a company based in Gilly-sur-Isere, Savoie. Betka is well-known for its multi-faceted lifting solutions, including heavy and long-boomed loader cranes, truck-mounted aerial
Foslev Begins 2024 with Strategic Acquisitions in France
Argentina Secures Crucial $3.3 Billion Agreement with the IMF
9 mins ago
Argentina Secures Crucial $3.3 Billion Agreement with the IMF
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
16 mins ago
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
Erwann Maillot Ascends to Regional Sales Manager for Grove Cranes in Northeastern France
48 seconds ago
Erwann Maillot Ascends to Regional Sales Manager for Grove Cranes in Northeastern France
Understanding Electricity Billing: You Pay for What You Consume, Not What You Return
2 mins ago
Understanding Electricity Billing: You Pay for What You Consume, Not What You Return
Pea Soup Andersen's: A Culinary Landmark Temporarily Closes
2 mins ago
Pea Soup Andersen's: A Culinary Landmark Temporarily Closes
Latest Headlines
World News
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
12 seconds
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
25 seconds
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
1 min
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
2 mins
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
2 mins
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
15 mins
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
15 mins
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
15 mins
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
26 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app