Asset Managers’ Support for Resolutions on Environmental and Social Impact Declines, ShareAction Report Reveals

A recent report by ShareAction, a charity advocating for responsible investment, has revealed a worrying decline in backing from asset managers for shareholder resolutions intended to drive companies towards addressing their environmental and social footprints. The report, dubbed ‘Voting Matters’, revealed that a mere 3% of assessed resolutions garnered approval in 2023, a dramatic plunge from the 21% success rate recorded in 2021.

Environmental Resolutions See Major Dip in Support

In the realm of environmental resolutions, support nosedived from 32% in 2021 to an alarming 3% in 2023. Asset management firms such as JP Morgan Asset Management, State Street Global Advisers, and Baillie Gifford were frequently found voting against these resolutions. This is despite their public declarations of commitment towards achieving net zero emissions. The stark contrast between their voting behavior and public commitments has ignited concerns about potential hypocrisy and the greenwashing phenomenon.

Support for Social Resolutions Also Declines

A similar trend of diminishing support was observed in the domain of social resolutions. The backing for such resolutions saw a decrease from 15% in 2021 to a mere 4% in 2023. Leading asset managers including BlackRock, Vanguard, and Fidelity have been noted for voting against these resolutions. A significant resolution requesting TK Maxx to report on human rights risks within its supply chain was met with opposition.

European vs North American Asset Managers

The ‘Voting Matters’ report draws a distinction between the voting behavior of European and North American asset managers. European firms demonstrated a more responsible voting record, with an average support rate of 64%. In contrast, their US counterparts presented a dismal picture with a meager support rate of 25%. However, even amid the increasing trend of responsible voting by European asset managers, the ‘big four’ asset managers, namely BlackRock, Fidelity, Vanguard, and State Street, exhibited a drastic decline in their support for both environmental and social resolutions.

A resolution concerning workers’ union rights at Amazon, along with 68 other key resolutions, could have seen success had the ‘big four’ voted in favor. The revelations of the ‘Voting Matters’ report underscore a disconcerting trend of asset managers failing to back critical shareholder resolutions in 2023. This is especially true for resolutions aimed at combating climate change, despite the asset managers’ public pronouncements about their commitment to carbon emission reductions.