en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Assessing the Valuation of U.S. Stocks: A Comprehensive Analysis

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Assessing the Valuation of U.S. Stocks: A Comprehensive Analysis

In a world where digital landscape is constantly under threat, a recent misinformation incident involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) highlighted the vulnerability of financial markets. A false report of SEC’s approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, likely due to a hacker’s activity, had a momentary impact on bitcoin’s price. But as the dust settled, the focus returned to the heart of finance – the stock market. The question that stands tall today is: Are U.S. stocks cheap or expensive?

Understanding Value and Growth Stocks in a Post-Pandemic Economy

The pandemic has reshaped numerous industries, and its effect on the stock market is no exception. Comparing the prospects of value and growth stocks in the post-pandemic economy requires a deep dive into historical data and future forecasts. The price-earnings (P/E) ratio of the S&P 500, currently at 23, suggests that large capitalization U.S. stocks are somewhat expensive. However, when compared to historical levels, they are not excessively so.

A Granular Approach to Stock Valuation

Diving deeper into the analysis, we examine the valuation multiples, growth rates, and return on capital of the S&P constituents. Here, the PEG ratio (price-earnings to growth) serves as a reliable benchmark, considering the expected earnings per share growth over the next two years. On this scale, high-profile defensive stocks such as Procter & Gamble, Colgate, Costco, Walmart, and Apple appear expensive with their high P/E multiples and moderate expected growth.

Assessing the ‘Magnificent Seven’ Tech Companies

The tech industry, driven by the ‘Magnificent Seven’ (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla), presents a different picture. Their PEG ratios do not seem overly expensive relative to their growth rates. Apple is the exception, with a higher-than-average PEG ratio.

The Energy Sector: A Study in Cyclicality

The energy sector, known for its cyclicality, presents a unique case. Major oil companies don’t appear cheap when compared to their expected profit and revenue growth. This highlights the sector’s inherent volatility and the risks associated with its cyclicality.

In conclusion, today’s stock market appears rational with few neglected sectors or stocks. The price of real safety in defensive stocks is high, and the valuation of U.S. stocks, while somewhat expensive, is not extreme by historical standards. As always, investors must tread carefully, balancing their appetite for risk with their desire for returns.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
On January 11, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading player in the global IT services sector, is poised to release its third-quarter results for the fiscal year 2024. The market anticipates a promising second half of the fiscal year, fueled by a string of new deals that the company has secured. Paramount among these contracts
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
Match Group Raises Concerns Over Meta's Ad Placements
37 mins ago
Match Group Raises Concerns Over Meta's Ad Placements
Zales Redefines Jewelry Space with Designer Edit Initiative
39 mins ago
Zales Redefines Jewelry Space with Designer Edit Initiative
Asia Pacific Markets: A Mixed Bag of Fortunes; Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High
15 mins ago
Asia Pacific Markets: A Mixed Bag of Fortunes; Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High
Elon Musk's Diversity Hiring Criticism Draws Fire from Civil Rights Groups
23 mins ago
Elon Musk's Diversity Hiring Criticism Draws Fire from Civil Rights Groups
Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike
29 mins ago
Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
12 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
44 seconds
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
2 mins
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Tennessee House Introduces New Rules Amid Ongoing Tensions
2 mins
Tennessee House Introduces New Rules Amid Ongoing Tensions
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
4 mins
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
5 mins
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
6 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
8 mins
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
9 mins
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app