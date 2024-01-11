Assessing the Valuation of U.S. Stocks: A Comprehensive Analysis

In a world where digital landscape is constantly under threat, a recent misinformation incident involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) highlighted the vulnerability of financial markets. A false report of SEC’s approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, likely due to a hacker’s activity, had a momentary impact on bitcoin’s price. But as the dust settled, the focus returned to the heart of finance – the stock market. The question that stands tall today is: Are U.S. stocks cheap or expensive?

Understanding Value and Growth Stocks in a Post-Pandemic Economy

The pandemic has reshaped numerous industries, and its effect on the stock market is no exception. Comparing the prospects of value and growth stocks in the post-pandemic economy requires a deep dive into historical data and future forecasts. The price-earnings (P/E) ratio of the S&P 500, currently at 23, suggests that large capitalization U.S. stocks are somewhat expensive. However, when compared to historical levels, they are not excessively so.

A Granular Approach to Stock Valuation

Diving deeper into the analysis, we examine the valuation multiples, growth rates, and return on capital of the S&P constituents. Here, the PEG ratio (price-earnings to growth) serves as a reliable benchmark, considering the expected earnings per share growth over the next two years. On this scale, high-profile defensive stocks such as Procter & Gamble, Colgate, Costco, Walmart, and Apple appear expensive with their high P/E multiples and moderate expected growth.

Assessing the ‘Magnificent Seven’ Tech Companies

The tech industry, driven by the ‘Magnificent Seven’ (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla), presents a different picture. Their PEG ratios do not seem overly expensive relative to their growth rates. Apple is the exception, with a higher-than-average PEG ratio.

The Energy Sector: A Study in Cyclicality

The energy sector, known for its cyclicality, presents a unique case. Major oil companies don’t appear cheap when compared to their expected profit and revenue growth. This highlights the sector’s inherent volatility and the risks associated with its cyclicality.

In conclusion, today’s stock market appears rational with few neglected sectors or stocks. The price of real safety in defensive stocks is high, and the valuation of U.S. stocks, while somewhat expensive, is not extreme by historical standards. As always, investors must tread carefully, balancing their appetite for risk with their desire for returns.