Local News

Aspinwall Borough Council Embraces New Beginnings with Fresh Faces and Leadership

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Aspinwall Borough Council Embraces New Beginnings with Fresh Faces and Leadership

As dawn broke on a new year, Aspinwall Borough Council in Pennsylvania witnessed a sweeping change. In a reorganization meeting held on January 2, the council welcomed new faces and leadership appointments, setting the stage for a fresh epoch in its governance.

Swearing-in of New Council Members

Mayor Joseph Noro led the oath-taking ceremony for new council members Mark Chimel II and Louis Curcio Jr., both of whom are embarking on their first four-year terms. The duo, Curcio and Chimel, had emerged as the top two contenders in the November elections, replacing former council president Tim McLaughlin and councilwoman Patti McCaffrey. Both newcomers expressed their eagerness to serve and contribute to the community.

Leadership Appointments

In addition to the new appointments, incumbent council member Heth Turnquist was sworn in for his second term and later appointed as vice president of the council. Jeff Harris, who also entered his second term, was appointed as the council president. In his acceptance speech, Harris expressed gratitude for the role and underscored his commitment to ensuring borough employees have the necessary tools to perform their work efficiently. Harris and Turnquist are poised to share their experiences and insights with the new members, assisting them in assimilating into their roles effectively.

Additional Appointments and Future Plans

The council is expected to make committee appointments in the coming weeks. Melissa Lang O’Malley was reappointed as borough manager/secretary/treasurer, attorney Steve Korbel was retained as borough solicitor, and Martone Engineering continued as the borough’s engineering firm. Ryan Santelli was appointed as zoning officer/code enforcement/building inspector. The council’s regular voting sessions remain scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month.

This reorganization, marking the beginning of new terms and leadership, signifies a renewed commitment to the borough’s progress and development. The new members and reappointed leaders are set to navigate Aspinwall Borough Council through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, serving its community with renewed vigour and dedication.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

