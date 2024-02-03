ASPI Analyst Criticizes Iraq's Approach to Sovereignty Amid US-Iran Tensions

In the wake of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Dr. Malcolm Davis, a Senior Analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), has thrown a spotlight on the Iraqi government's stance on sovereignty. He questions the government's decision to allow Iran to use its territory as a launchpad for attacks on the United States. This critical view comes at a time when Iraq's geographical proximity to Iran positions it as a strategic location for such assaults.

US Retaliates: Strikes on Iran-linked Targets

In retaliation for a drone attack that claimed the lives of three US soldiers, the US military struck over 85 Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria. Notably, these targets were linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and associated militia groups. The US, however, did not communicate with Iran ahead of these strikes, choosing instead to inform the Iraqi government.

Questioning Iraq's Sovereignty

These attacks, while being a response to actions against US troops, have been criticized for violating Iraqi sovereignty. The Iraqi government has publicly denounced these strikes, with the US facing pressure to justify its actions. Statements from US officials and senators have defended these strikes as a proportional response to Iranian-backed attacks, marking a complex situation where Iraq's sovereignty is caught between the interests and activities of Iran and the United States.

Implications and Future Actions

While Iran denies directing the attack, it has vowed to respond decisively to any US military action, expressing concerns about a potential wider war. On the other side, US President Joe Biden has stated that the US does not seek conflict but will respond to attacks on Americans. This multi-tiered approach to US response indicates a potential for continued conflict in the region, with Iran-backed groups vowing to continue military operations against US troops.

Dr. Davis's comments bring to light the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play in the region. The question of Iraq's sovereignty isn't merely a domestic issue but one intertwined with the interests and actions of regional powers, namely Iran and the United States.