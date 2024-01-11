Aspen Aerogels Announces Preliminary 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Revenue Outlook

Aspen Aerogels Inc., a leading provider of sustainability and electrification solutions, has unveiled its preliminary financial results for 2023, and shared a revenue forecast for the upcoming year, 2024. The company reported a successful initial dispatch from its additional aerogel supply for the Energy & Industrial sector in the fourth quarter of 2023, a move that is anticipated to meet the full demand potential of this sector.

Reflecting on the Company's Performance

Aspen's President and CEO, Don Young, expressed pride in the company's performance, which saw its revenues doubling in a span of two years. He stated that the company's profitability profile has significantly improved. At the same time, the Chief Financial Officer, Ricardo C. Rodriguez, outlined the potential for growth beyond the 2024 expectations. He pointed out strategies for hedging against potential uncertainties, including optimizing cost structures and expanding the customer base.

Financial Results and the Future

It is important to note that Aspen's preliminary results for 2023 are unaudited and may change upon the completion of financial closing procedures. The company plans to release the actual financial results for the fourth quarter on February 12, 2023. In addition to this, Aspen also provided non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, as additional metrics alongside GAAP financial measures to offer investors a better understanding of its operational performance. The company emphasizes that both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results should be looked at for a comprehensive understanding of its financial health.

Aspen Aerogels: Leading the Charge in Aerogel Technology

Aspen Aerogels boasts expertise in aerogel technology that responds to global megatrends, such as resource efficiency, e-mobility, and clean energy. Based in Northborough, Mass, the company manufactures its products in East Providence, R.I. With its robust financial performance and strategic planning, Aspen Aerogels is not just soaring in its sector, but also shaping the future of sustainable energy solutions.