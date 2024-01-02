en English
Business

ASML Halts Shipments to China Under US Pressure: A Blow to China’s Tech Ambitions

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
ASML Halts Shipments to China Under US Pressure: A Blow to China’s Tech Ambitions

In a move that emphasizes the geopolitical tensions surrounding the global semiconductor industry, Dutch manufacturer, ASML Holding NV, has halted shipments of advanced deep ultraviolet lithography machines to China, at the behest of the US administration. It’s a decision that sends ripples across the industry, disrupting supply chains and potentially slowing down China’s progress in the semiconductor space and its broader technological ambitions.

Compliance with US Pressure

The decision was in response to the confidential request made by US officials. ASML Holding NV heeded to the US administration’s urgings and canceled the pre-scheduled shipments of its high-end machines, despite possessing existing licenses that would have permitted the export of these machines until the new Dutch restrictions were to be implemented in January. This move not only reflects the escalating strategic competition within the global semiconductor industry but also underscores the US’s efforts to limit China’s access to cutting-edge technological equipment.

Implications for China

The halt in shipments has far-reaching implications for China’s semiconductor production and broader technological ambitions. ASML’s advanced deep ultraviolet lithography machines are a crucial cog in the wheel of semiconductor production. With the stoppage of these shipments, China’s ability to build advanced semiconductors takes a hit. This development adds another layer of complexity to the already strained relations between the US and China, and mirrors broader global concerns about the potential use of such advanced technology for military purposes.

Global Semiconductor Industry at the Crossroads

The incident puts a spotlight on the global semiconductor industry caught in the midst of escalating strategic competition. The US government has been trying to restrict China’s ability to build advanced semiconductors and has previously pressured the Dutch government to ban sales of ASML’s top-of-the-line extreme ultraviolet lithography machines to China. It is a testament to the growing strategic importance of the semiconductor industry and the power dynamics at play within it. As the US continues to flex its diplomatic muscle to curb China’s access to advanced chipmaking technology, the industry is left to navigate the choppy waters of geopolitics.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

