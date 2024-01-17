Asian Parents Sue New York State Education Department Over Alleged Discrimination in STEM Program

An alliance of Asian parents, backed by organizations like the Asian Wave Alliance and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, has lodged a federal lawsuit against the New York State Education Department. The case revolves around the state-funded Science and Technology Entry Program (STEP), a program aimed at enhancing college readiness in STEM fields for disadvantaged and historically underrepresented students. The plaintiffs argue that the program's admissions criteria, in place for nearly four decades, disproportionately exclude Asian and white students, violating the equal protection clause of the Constitution.

Discrimination Claims Against STEP

Annually, the STEP program serves approximately 11,000 students from 7th to 12th grades. The program's admissions policy allows Black, Hispanic, and Native American students to apply irrespective of their income level. However, Asian and white students are required to meet specific low-income criteria to be eligible. This, the plaintiffs assert, is fundamentally discriminatory and necessitates legal action.

A Broader Context

This lawsuit comes in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that dismantled college affirmative action programs, triggering further debate on race-conscious admissions policies. The legal teams from the Pacific Legal Foundation and the Equal Protection Project of the Legal Insurrection Foundation are representing the plaintiffs. They seek to eradicate perceived racial preferences that they claim unfairly impact educational opportunities.

Other Discrimination Claims

In related news, Bernie Moreno, a Trump-backed candidate for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat, has been embroiled in a series of discrimination lawsuits. The allegations, which emerged during the run-up to the sale of his high-end Cleveland car dealership, include gender, age, and race discrimination against employees. Between 2015 and 2017, three discrimination suits were filed in Cuyahoga County and were later settled out of court. Despite these claims, Moreno's campaign has gained considerable momentum, and he continues to enjoy the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and robust Republican support.