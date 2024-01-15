en English
Asia

Asia Pacific Markets Braced for Impact after Taiwan’s Election Victory

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Asia Pacific Markets Braced for Impact after Taiwan’s Election Victory

The panorama of Asia Pacific markets is set to experience a downward shift following the re-election victory of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). This unprecedented third consecutive presidential term sees current Vice President Lai Ching-te securing over 40% of the popular vote. This political upheaval is accompanied by highly anticipated economic data releases, including China’s fourth quarter GDP figures on Wednesday and Japan’s inflation numbers for December on Friday, which investors are keenly awaiting.

Early Market Signals

The early trading week bore witness to a 0.15% decrease in Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 presented mixed signals, as evidenced by futures data. Contrarily, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is poised for a stronger opening, according to futures, compared to its previous close.

US Market on Martin Luther King Day

On the other side of the Pacific, the United States observed Martin Luther King Day with their stock and bond markets remaining closed. This followed a mixed close of major indexes on the preceding Friday, marking the commencement of the fourth-quarter earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.31%, the S&P 500 gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.02%.

Simultaneously, U.S. crude oil prices exhibited a spike followed by a decline in response to escalating Middle East tensions and subsequent airstrikes on Houthi militants in Yemen. However, traders seemed skeptical of a significant Middle East conflict disrupting oil supplies. The Strait of Hormuz, a potential chokepoint, is highlighted as critical in impacting oil prices.

Corporate News Highlights

In the corporate world, Citigroup announced a job cut of approximately 20,000 employees. This development is part of a new corporate strategy following a reported loss in its fourth quarter. Adding to this, JPMorgan Chase also recorded a decline in fourth-quarter profit, attributed to a fee associated with regional bank failures the previous year.

The recent Taiwan election, its implications for cross-strait relations with China, and the potential impact on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry are all points of focus. The economic pressures that China could potentially exert on Taiwan and the implications for Taiwanese companies operating in China are also discussed, providing an in-depth look at the intersection of Taiwan’s political landscape and its economic ties with China.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

