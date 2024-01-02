Asia Pacific Markets Begin 2024 with Mixed Results Amid Contrasting PMI Data

The year 2024 began with mixed results for the Asia Pacific markets. Chinese stocks took a dip on the back of data that indicated a contraction in China’s manufacturing sector. The official data from China revealed that the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) had contracted further in December 2023, indicating the need for increased policy support to boost the economy.

Contrasting PMI Data

However, a contrasting picture was painted by a private Caixin survey which indicated that manufacturing activity in China actually expanded in December. The PMI rose to 50.8 from 50.7 in November, suggesting resilience in the manufacturing sector despite the official data.

Japan Recovers from Earthquake

Over in Japan, the country was in recovery mode following a powerful earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day, prompting evacuations and resulting in at least eight deaths. Despite this, the Nikkei 225 ended 2023 as Asia’s top performing market with gains of over 28%, underscoring the resilience and strength of the Japanese economy.

US Markets and Dutch-Government Decision

In the United States, stock futures remained flat in overnight trading as markets remained closed for New Year’s Day. Meanwhile, the Dutch government revoked a partial export license for semiconductor equipment maker ASML to ship certain systems to China. This move could impact China’s advanced chip manufacturing capabilities, although ASML stated it is not expected to affect its 2023 financial outlook significantly.

Singapore’s Rapid Economic Growth

On a brighter note, Singapore’s economy reported a significant year-on-year growth of 2.8% in the final quarter of 2023. This marked the fastest rate of growth since the third quarter of 2022 and surpassed the previous quarter’s 1% expansion, indicating a strong recovery from the pandemic and showing promise for the year ahead.