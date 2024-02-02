Ashlyn Watkins Shines in First Career Start, Leads Gamecocks to Victory

Ashlyn Watkins, the South Carolina Gamecocks' player, emerged as a beacon of talent in the recent game against Auburn. With the regular starter Chloe Kitts sidelined due to illness, Watkins made her first career start, a sudden change that could unnerve any player. However, Watkins approached the game with a calm demeanor, devoid of nerves and overthinking.

Impressive On-Court Performance

Watkins' performance was nothing short of exceptional. She finished the first half near a double-double with 8 points and 10 rebounds. Her prowess continued throughout the game, culminating in a season-high 14 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, and three steals. This fantastic performance was instrumental in the Gamecocks' 76-54 victory over Auburn, keeping their undefeated record intact.

Praises from the Coach

Coach Dawn Staley recognized Watkins' talent and contribution to the game, especially on the defensive end. Watkins' performance was not only a testament to her skills but also a demonstration of her ability to rise to the occasion when her team needed her the most. Watkins attributed her sterling performance to the team's slow start, which she saw as a motivator to step up her game.

Teammates' Confidence

Freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley echoed Staley's praise, complimenting Watkins' work ethic. Fulwiley expressed confidence in Watkins' abilities on the court and acknowledged the relief of having such a reliable teammate. This sentiment is a testament to Watkins' positive influence, not just in terms of performance but also in instilling confidence in her team.