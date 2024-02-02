Ashlyn Watkins Shines in First Career Start, Leads Gamecocks to Victory

In a remarkable display of talent and grit, Ashlyn Watkins, a reserve player for the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, stepped into her first career start and led her team to victory against Auburn. Watkins, who was given the opportunity to start due to a teammate's illness, seized the chance to shine, contributing significantly to the Gamecocks' triumph.

Watkins Delivers a Standout Performance

Watkins' performance was nothing short of extraordinary. She ended the first half on the brink of achieving a double-double and wrapped up the game with 14 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, and three steals. This performance marked her fourth double-double of the season, setting a personal SEC career-high in points. Watkins' contribution was instrumental in South Carolina's 76-54 victory, which helped maintain their undefeated record at 20-0 overall and 8-0 in the SEC.

Praises from Coach and Teammates

Watkins' exceptional performance did not go unnoticed. Head coach Dawn Staley lauded Watkins, emphasizing her impact on both offense and defense. Freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who also had an impressive performance with 15 points, praised Watkins' work ethic and performance. Watkins herself credited her success to the team's need for her contribution and her increased confidence from logging more minutes on the court.

A Showcasing of Growth and Readiness

The game served as a testament to Watkins' growth as a player and her readiness to rise to the occasion when needed. Her performance showcased a player who is ready to take on more significant roles and contribute more effectively to her team's success. It is clear that Watkins is a player to watch, as her talent and determination continue to shine brightly on the court.