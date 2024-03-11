Ashley Graham Steals Spotlight at Vanity Fair Oscars Party; Announces 'Side Hustlers' Season 2

Ashley Graham turned heads in a daring one-strap dress at Vanity Fair's Oscars party, showcasing her flair for bold fashion. The 36-year-old model, known for breaking boundaries in the fashion industry, made a stunning appearance at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The event, which attracted a constellation of stars, saw Graham in a high-slit dress that left little to the imagination, highlighting her confidence and poise.

From Red Carpet to Business Ventures

Beyond the glitz of the Oscars party, Graham is making waves in the entrepreneurial world. She recently heralded the return of her docuseries, 'Side Hustlers,' for a second season. Co-hosted with Emma Grede, a titan in the fashion industry, the series spotlights female entrepreneurs striving to transform their side hustles into full-time endeavors. This initiative underscores Graham's commitment to empowering women in business, reflecting her broader advocacy for diversity and inclusion.

A Night of Celebrations and Networking

The Vanity Fair Oscars party wasn't just a showcase of fashion; it was a melting pot of talent, including an encounter between Graham and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. The event offered a platform for Graham to network and celebrate amidst peers, further solidifying her status in both the entertainment and business spheres. Her joy was palpable, as captured in photographs from the evening, where she exuded both grace and excitement.

Impacting the Business World

Graham's 'Side Hustlers' is more than a TV show; it's a movement towards acknowledging and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of women. Alongside Grede, Graham is not just mentoring but also investing in these businesses, recognizing the potential in these women's dreams. Their efforts are a beacon of hope for aspiring female entrepreneurs, proving that with the right support and visibility, side hustles can evolve into impactful, thriving businesses.

As Ashley Graham left the Vanity Fair Oscars party, she did so not just as a model but as a symbol of multifaceted success. Her journey from the runway to the boardroom illustrates a powerful narrative of empowerment, diversity, and entrepreneurial spirit. With 'Side Hustlers' set for another season, Graham continues to inspire, demonstrating that passion, when paired with purpose, can lead to profound change. Her story is a testament to the belief that fashion and business can indeed coalesce, creating new pathways for women worldwide.