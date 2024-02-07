Ashley Brings Furniture Showcase and Live Music to the Big Game Weekend

The bustling city of Las Vegas will witness a grand spectacle as North America's largest furniture store brand, Ashley, hosts 'Ashley House' in celebration of the 2024 Big Game Weekend. The event, free and open to the public, marks a unique intersection of furniture showcase and country music performances. From February 7 to February 11, Ashley House will take center stage at the DawgHouse Saloon and Sportsbook inside Resorts World, a renowned entertainment venue.

Live Music and Furniture Showcase

Ashley House is set to feature some of the most exciting names in contemporary country music. Performances are first-come, first-served, creating an air of anticipation among fans. The lineup includes Cooper Alan, known for his innovative approach to country music and a significant digital following, ERNEST, hailed as a versatile hitmaker, and HARDY, who has recently released a new album. This blend of live music promises to add a vibrant cultural layer to the event.

Simultaneously, attendees will be able to immerse themselves in a showcase of Ashley's furniture products. Items such as the Belziani Leather Sofa and the Next-Gen Durapella Power Recliner will be on display, allowing guests to experience the quality and style that Ashley is known for. Attendees can live shop the featured collections using QR codes, bridging the gap between the physical and digital shopping experience.

A Gesture of Gratitude

In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude, Ashley plans to donate the showcased furniture to local first responders after the Big Game Weekend. This decision underlines Ashley's commitment to community and appreciation for the service of first responders.

Ashley's Engagement Strategy

The event forms part of Ashley's strategy to engage with consumers and demonstrate the brand's lifestyle fit. Commenting on the initiative, Kelly Davis, Ashley's VP of Marketing Strategy, stated their intentions to remain at the forefront of consumers' minds through unique activations. Ashley, with over 1,125 locations worldwide, is globally recognized for its commitment to style and quality.