Ashland Village Considers New Ordinance for Bed & Breakfasts and AirBnBs

The Village of Ashland, nestled in the heartland of Cass County, is on the verge of a potential transformation. Prompted by local residents' aspirations to host Bed & Breakfasts and AirBnBs, the village authorities are contemplating the introduction of a new ordinance to regulate such businesses.

Call for Regulation

Mayor Kitty Mau, having felt the pulse of the residents' interests, has commissioned village attorney Tom Veith with the task of drafting an ordinance. Veith is modeling the ordinance on the City of Jacksonville's regulations, meticulously crafting the language while also considering potential licensing fees and taxes.

Collaboration for Change

In a move reflecting the democratic spirit of the village, the Ashland Village Board of Trustees has established a committee. This body will work closely alongside Veith, dissecting and modifying the existing home rental ordinance to better accommodate the upcoming changes. The endeavour could culminate in the birth of a special-use permit, alongside a relevant fee and tax structure for these businesses.

Looking Ahead

The fruits of these combined efforts are anticipated to be presented at the next Ashland village board meeting, slated for the following month. The board's decision will not only shape the future of Ashland's hospitality landscape but also echo the community's commitment to adaptability and progress.