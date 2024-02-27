Ashland, VA Calls for Artists: $60K Project to Enhance Downtown Entrance

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Town of Ashland is on the lookout for artists or artist teams ready to bring a new vibrancy to the western entrance of Downtown Ashland. Positioned at the strategic intersection of US Route 1 and England Street, this initiative seeks to commission a large-scale public artwork that not only welcomes visitors but also encapsulates Ashland's rich history and community ethos.

Advertisment

Embracing Community and History through Art

The proposed artwork, with a generous budget of $60,000, aims to serve as a beacon of Ashland's identity. It should ideally feature an arch or archway, symbolizing a gateway that greets everyone who comes into the town. More than a mere visual spectacle, the artwork is expected to weave in elements that reflect Ashland's story or its historical significance. Moreover, it should evoke a wide array of positive community themes such as pride, inspiration, joy, dialogue, unity, and a sense of belonging among both locals and visitors alike.

Opportunity for Creatives Nationwide

Advertisment

With the deadline for applications set for 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 25, artists across the country are invited to submit their proposals. This project not only offers a significant opportunity for artists to leave a lasting impact on the town's landscape but also comes with the promise of an honorarium for up to three finalists, ensuring that their creative efforts are recognized and rewarded. This initiative underscores Ashland's commitment to supporting the arts and fostering a vibrant community space.

Project Details and Submission Process

Interested artists or artist teams are encouraged to apply by presenting their vision for the project, keeping in mind the importance of capturing Ashland's essence through their artwork. The selection process will be rigorous, with a panel reviewing submissions based on creativity, relevance to the community's history and identity, and the potential to attract and engage visitors. The chosen artwork will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of Downtown Ashland but also become a cherished landmark for generations to come.

As the deadline approaches, the town of Ashland awaits proposals that promise to transform the western entrance into a welcoming and inspiring gateway that tells the story of the town's past, present, and future. This ambitious project reflects Ashland's dedication to celebrating its heritage and community spirit through the power of art, making it a focal point of pride and inspiration for all who enter.