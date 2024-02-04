Ashia Harrington: The Beauty Entrepreneur Transforming Sunbury's Landscape

Ashia Harrington, a licensed cosmetologist and committed community advocate, has successfully established her ethnic salon, Entrigued Beauty, as a cornerstone of Sunbury's vibrant community. Since opening its doors at the new location on 8 W. 5th St., Sunbury, on December 8, 2023, Entrigued Beauty has experienced a surge in clientele, reflecting the pressing need for such a unique service in the area.

Addressing a Community Need

Entrigued Beauty Salon caters to a diverse range of beauty needs, offering services such as braids, locs, twists, extensions, wig installs, crochet, cuts, and basic coloring. In a testament to its commitment to holistic beauty, the salon also retails skincare products like the acclaimed African Black soap, accessories, and winter wear.

Overcoming Challenges and Building an Empire

Notably, Harrington's entrepreneurial journey hasn't been devoid of challenges. From financing the establishment of Entrigued Beauty during the uncertain climate of the pandemic in 2020, to its successful growth today, her story is one of resilience and tenacity. Her entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond her salon, as she actively promotes her daughters' business, S&L bags, showcasing a range of stylish purses for girls and adults alike.

Promoting Business Visibility

Understanding the importance of networking and visibility in business growth, Harrington has also joined the Central Pa. Chamber of Commerce. This move is expected to further increase the visibility of her business in the region. For those interested in what Entrigued Beauty has to offer, appointments can be made conveniently via Facebook, Instagram, or phone.