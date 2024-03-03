Asheville Shifts Affordable Housing Strategy: Homestay Units to Aid Homebuyer Finances

In a remarkable turn of events, Asheville City Council rescinded a $1.2 million Housing Trust Fund loan earmarked for an affordable home development by Ground Floor Properties, following the developer's decision to abandon the project's original affordable housing plan. Aaron Palmer of Ground Floor Properties has unveiled a new strategy aimed at making homeownership more attainable through the incorporation of homestay units, capitalizing on Asheville's thriving tourist economy to help homeowners supplement their mortgage payments.

Revolutionizing Affordable Housing

With construction costs soaring and the housing market undergoing significant changes since the project's initial approval in 2020, Ground Floor Properties was compelled to rethink its approach to affordable housing. The developer's innovative solution involves constructing homes with separate units that can be rented out to tourists, thereby providing a steady income stream for homeowners. This model leverages Asheville's short-term rental ordinance, which permits homestay units while restricting whole-home vacation rentals in certain districts. By tapping into the lucrative AirDNA-reported average daily rate of $115 and an occupancy rate of 59.7%, homeowners could potentially generate significant income to offset their mortgage costs.

Challenges and Opportunities

The shift in strategy comes in the wake of escalating construction costs and a stark increase in Asheville's median home sale price, which has risen by 36% since 2020. Ground Floor Properties' pivot reflects a broader challenge in the affordable housing sector, where obtaining financing for homeownership projects has become increasingly difficult. Despite these hurdles, the project's transformation underscores the potential for innovative financing models to emerge in the affordable housing landscape, offering a glimpse into alternative pathways for achieving homeownership affordability.

The Path Forward

As the city of Asheville and Ground Floor Properties navigate this new approach to affordable housing, the re-allocation of the Housing Trust Fund loan signals a commitment to exploring diverse solutions to the housing affordability crisis. This development not only highlights the adaptability of housing developers in response to market dynamics but also raises important questions about the future of affordable homeownership and the role of alternative income streams in making it a reality. As Asheville continues to evolve, the success of this project could serve as a blueprint for other cities grappling with similar challenges, potentially revolutionizing the affordable housing sector.