Asheville Eighth-Grader Tackles Homelessness with Community Project

As winter's chill permeates Asheville, North Carolina, one young resident is making a difference for those less fortunate in her community. Juniper Finneron, an eighth-grader at Francine Delany New School for Children, has taken it upon herself to address an issue that looms large over the city: homelessness, which is the highest in the state.

A School Assignment Turned Community Project

The project began as a school assignment, where students were asked to research a global issue and find ways to apply their findings at a local level. Finneron, moved by the plight of the homeless, heeded this call for action with a passion that outshone her peers. She set about spreading awareness about the issue through informative flyers and collection boxes placed in strategic locations around the school.

From Awareness to Action

Finneron's efforts transcended beyond the realm of mere schoolwork. Her campaign succeeded in gathering nearly $500 worth of essential supplies, all of which were donated to AHOPE Day Center, a local shelter that provides daytime refuge for the homeless. The donation, made just before Thanksgiving, was a timely act of generosity that underscored the spirit of the holiday season.

Code Purple: A Lifeline for the Homeless

Meanwhile, the Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition has launched Code Purple, an initiative that offers emergency overflow shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness during extreme cold weather. The initiative is activated when temperatures fall at or below 32 degrees, including wind chill. Finneron's project dovetails with this initiative, illuminating the pressing need for community involvement in tackling homelessness.

Finneron's story is a shining example of how young individuals can make a significant difference in their communities. Her efforts serve as a reminder that everyone can contribute to their community in meaningful ways, whether by raising awareness, gathering donations, or simply showing kindness to those in need.