Local News

Asheville Battles Aging Water Meter Issue: A Global Echo

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Asheville Battles Aging Water Meter Issue: A Global Echo

Asheville, North Carolina, a city known for its vibrant arts scene and historic architecture, is grappling with an issue that’s far from its picturesque surface. It’s an issue that resonates with the pressing global problem of aging water infrastructure: outdated water meters. These aging meters have ceased to transmit usage data electronically, causing disruptions in the city’s water billing process and necessitating manual reads by the city’s crews.

Tackling the Issue

As the city grapples with the technical glitches of its water meters, it has swiftly made efforts to mitigate the situation. City officials have announced that they have hired temporary staff to assist existing meter personnel in reading the meters as swiftly as possible. It’s a band-aid solution, but one that is essential to keep the process running until a more permanent fix is in place.

Modernizing the Infrastructure

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the city has initiated the installation of new water meters to replace the outdated ones. The new meters promise better efficiency and accuracy, streamlining the process of billing and usage monitoring. While this transition may cause a temporary inconvenience to residents, it is a necessary step towards modernizing the city’s water infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted service in the future.

Global Echoes

The issue in Asheville mirrors global concerns about aging water infrastructure. From pollution and water loss to cost implications, the need for upgraded technology is pressing. Innovations like Halma and its subsidiaries offer solutions such as water leak detection, sewer monitoring, pipe repair, and water tank inspection using innovative technologies. Similarly, in Jefferson Parish, delays in replacing almost every water meter with more reliable ‘smart’ technology due to a procurement challenge from a losing vendor highlight the scale of the problem.

As Asheville navigates its water meter crisis, it is not alone. The journey towards upgraded water infrastructure is a shared one, echoing across the globe as cities strive to ensure the efficient use of one of our most precious resources: water.

Local News United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

