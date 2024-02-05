Ascensus Restructures Retirement Business to Better Serve Partners and Clients

Ascensus, a leading provider of technology and expertise for tax-advantaged savings, has recently unveiled a restructuring plan for its Retirement line of business. The restructuring is aimed at dividing the business into four distinct segments. The move is geared towards better meeting the specific needs of its partners, clients, and advisors. This development mirrors the company's substantial growth, nearly doubling the number of partners, plans, and savers it caters to.

Embracing Growth and Change

The reorganization is a reflection of Ascensus's significant expansion. Currently, Ascensus is the leading firm in the retirement plan administration industry in terms of the number of managed plans. The company has forged partnerships with more than 154,000 retirement plans, underlining its industry dominance.

The company's restructuring efforts are aimed at delivering more tailored services and enhancing delivery to stakeholders, ensuring a more personalized and effective service experience. The newly created segments will each be led by appointed leaders who will report directly to the President of Ascensus. The leaders are expected to bring their extensive experience and strong partner relationships to the fore, bolstering the company's growth trajectory.

Leading in Multiple Fronts

Ascensus is not just a leader in retirement plan administration but also a prominent player in the 529 education savings and state-facilitated retirement plan (SFRP) markets. The company has a significant share of state 529 plans and SFRP assets under its management, further underscoring its industry leadership. It is a top provider in the Nonqualified Retirement plan segment and operates FuturePlan, the largest independent retirement third-party administrator in the U.S.

Aiming for Enhanced Growth and Success

Ascensus's platforms and insights are designed to enhance the growth and success of its partners and clients. The company offers a range of retirement plan solutions, third-party administration, and other financial services, all geared towards empowering its clients and partners. As Ascensus embarks on this restructuring journey, it continues to cement its position as a leading figure in the retirement plan administration industry, and beyond.