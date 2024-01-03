Ascension Parish Launches $13m Roadwork Project To Rehabilitate Airline Highway

Ascension Parish has embarked on a new roadwork initiative along Airline Highway, centered on a $13 million overlay project. The goal? To significantly improve a five-mile stretch of US 61 between LA 42 and LA 74. The project, which includes milling, patching, and overlaying the road surface, promises to deliver a markedly smoother driving experience.

Why the Overlay Project?

The catalyst for the construction was the damage inflicted on the road by the record-breaking heat of summer 2023. The searing temperatures resulted in several areas of the roadway buckling, necessitating immediate corrective action.

Minimizing Disruption

Understanding the importance of maintaining the flow of traffic and supporting local businesses, the authorities have scheduled lane closures primarily during overnight hours. From Monday to Thursday, work will be carried out between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., and from Friday night through Monday morning. This strategic timing ensures the construction has a limited impact on local businesses and the community’s daily routines.

Local Business Support and DPW’s Statement

Steve Boudreaux, the owner of the Landscape Depot, voiced his support for the project. He underscored the current deteriorating condition of the road, emphasizing the need for this project. Daniel Helms, the Chief Transportation Engineer for Ascension’s Department of Public Works (DPW), highlighted the corrective nature of the work, reaffirming the commitment to improve road conditions for the safety and convenience of the public.