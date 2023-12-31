en English
Business

Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India’s 16th Finance Commission

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:59 am EST
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India’s 16th Finance Commission

Arvind Panagariya, the former vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog and a professor at Columbia University, has been appointed as the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission by the Indian government. This commission is responsible for making recommendations concerning the distribution of net tax proceeds between the Union and the States. The Chairman and other members of the Commission will hold office until the date of report submission or October 31, 2025, whichever is earlier.

Role and Expectations from the 16th Finance Commission

The Commission may review the current structures for financing disaster management initiatives, particularly those constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and make suitable recommendations. The report, covering a five-year span starting from April 1, 2026, is expected by October 31, 2025.

Terms of Reference and Previous Recommendations

The Union Cabinet has approved the Terms of Reference for the 16th Finance Commission, which include suggesting tax devolution between the Centre and states, and reviewing the existing arrangements for financing disaster management initiatives. The previous 15th Finance Commission recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the five-year period running from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Implications and Significance

This appointment marks a pivotal moment in India’s financial sector. Panagariya, currently teaching economics at Columbia University, has been a vocal supporter of major reforms initiated by the Modi government. This development is anticipated to provide a fresh perspective and potentially lead to significant reforms in the financial sector of India.

Business India United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

